Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.18 million. Drilling Tools International had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Drilling Tools International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Shares of Drilling Tools International stock remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Friday. 90,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. Drilling Tools International has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.37.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Drilling Tools International stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) by 187.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Drilling Tools International worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DTI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Drilling Tools International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTI

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.