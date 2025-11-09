QXO (NYSE:QXO) Announces Earnings Results

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. QXO had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20726.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QXO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,184,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,989. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26. QXO has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get QXO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QXO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QXO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of QXO by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QXO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in QXO by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 697,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter worth $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QXO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QXO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QXO

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.