Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $38.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.25. 7,650,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $264.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,131,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Expedia Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,177 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 127,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 52,546 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 89.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 71,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 112,013 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

