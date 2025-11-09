Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX remained flat at $1.66 on Friday. 1,029,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.23. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) by 814.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

