Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

LSTA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised Lisata Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Lisata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

