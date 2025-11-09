Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.54-0.56 EPS.

Datadog Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,282,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $194.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.90, a PEG ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $10,551,213.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $88,014,737.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.89.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

