Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.24. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.
Innovotech Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
