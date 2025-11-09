Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.24. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

Innovotech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

About Innovotech

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.