Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.57 and traded as low as GBX 3.20. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 3.40, with a volume of 22,419 shares traded.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.65.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (5.50) EPS for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.05% and a negative net margin of 117.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

