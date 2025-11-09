Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.05%.

Cellectis Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 77,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,495. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cellectis from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cellectis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cellectis worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

