Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.21 and traded as high as $290.00. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $280.1950, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.76.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAWF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,898,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

