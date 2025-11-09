MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.31 and traded as high as C$34.98. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 146,911 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.10 to C$31.70 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$27.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

