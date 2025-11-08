Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 15.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,323,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 558.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $468,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

