Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £154.93 and traded as low as £153.70. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £155.50, with a volume of 7,367,629 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a £165 price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £165.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is £155.05.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £156.61 per share, for a total transaction of £16,287.44. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

