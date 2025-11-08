XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.50 and traded as low as GBX 333.50. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 338.50, with a volume of 11,286,756 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 459 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.17. The stock has a market cap of £678.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Martin Sutherland purchased 11,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £39,054.30. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

