accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 447.74 and traded as low as GBX 346. accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 346, with a volume of 183,416 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACSO. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on accesso Technology Group from GBX 700 to GBX 575 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £128.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.22.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

