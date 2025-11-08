United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.63), Zacks reports. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE:PRKS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,231. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 238.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

