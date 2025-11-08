Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, FiscalAI reports. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 221,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

KRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Karat Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Karat Packaging from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

