Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $881.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.69.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.
NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
