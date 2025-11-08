Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $881.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,330,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 164.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 742,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 294,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 645,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

