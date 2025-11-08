Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Issues Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 109.74%.The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 32,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.97. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxbridge Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

