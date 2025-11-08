Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $26.76. 210,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,939. The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Koppers has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

