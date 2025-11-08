Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Posts Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Holley had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Holley updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,795,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $444.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Holley from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $36,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,754,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,365,213.42. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Holley by 103.4% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Holley by 16.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 195.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 51,247 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

