Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.30 and traded as high as C$38.22. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$37.09, with a volume of 229,982 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$35.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

