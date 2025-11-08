Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.50. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 27,299 shares.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
