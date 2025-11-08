Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.39 and traded as high as GBX 6.25. Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 5.76, with a volume of 419,457 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of £103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).

