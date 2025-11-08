Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,448.39 and traded as high as GBX 1,566. Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,520, with a volume of 3,825,540 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keller Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,660 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keller Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,780.

Keller Group Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,473.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,449.21.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 99.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annette Kelleher purchased 1,921 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,554 per share, with a total value of £29,852.34. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

