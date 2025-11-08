Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €81.44 and traded as high as €85.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €85.80, with a volume of 2,174,624 shares.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.2%
The company has a fifty day moving average of €83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.