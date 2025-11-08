Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 279.41% and a negative net margin of 31.14%.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Ispire Technology stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 88,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven P. Pryzbyla sold 17,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $45,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 399,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,112.96. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ispire Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ispire Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPR Free Report ) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ispire Technology were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Ispire Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ispire Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

