Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 279.41% and a negative net margin of 31.14%.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
Ispire Technology stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 88,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Steven P. Pryzbyla sold 17,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $45,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 399,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,112.96. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Ispire Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ispire Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISPR
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.