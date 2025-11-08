LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

LSI Industries Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 308,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.25.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $174,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 114,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,489.28. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $613,858.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 421,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,904.04. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 94,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,983 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 54.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Zacks Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

