Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.58 and traded as high as C$8.00. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 531,562 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.53.

The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

