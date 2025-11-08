Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 58,061 shares trading hands.
Veradigm Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
