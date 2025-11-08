Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$101.31 and traded as high as C$114.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$113.54, with a volume of 5,344,488 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$120.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$109.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$106.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 7,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total transaction of C$821,248.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,656. This trade represents a 90.16% decrease in their position. Also, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff bought 1,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$112.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$370,810.88. This represents a 43.63% increase in their position. Insiders sold 84,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,456,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

