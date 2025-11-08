DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $26.61. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 544,443 shares traded.

DRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.2269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

