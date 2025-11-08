Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Fluor’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Fluor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.250 EPS.

Fluor Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:FLR traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $45.76. 7,925,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,768. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,394 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fluor by 696.7% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 117,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,011 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Fluor by 10.3% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

