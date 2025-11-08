Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Issues Earnings Results

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Enerflex Trading Up 0.3%

Enerflex stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 395,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFXT. Wall Street Zen cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 984.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Enerflex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerflex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

