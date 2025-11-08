STKd 100% UBER & 100% TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:ZIPP) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

STKd 100% UBER & 100% TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:ZIPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $32.23. 1,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

STKd 100% UBER & 100% TSLA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

About STKd 100% UBER & 100% TSLA ETF

The STKd 100% UBER & 100% TSLA ETF (ZIPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides combined exposure to Uber and Tesla through swap agreements and/or listed options contracts. The fund uses leverage to stack the total return of its Uber holdings with the potential returns of Tesla.

