Omai Gold Mines (CVE:OMG) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (CVE:OMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 527,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,027,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Omai Gold Mines from C$1.40 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Canada upgraded Omai Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.75.
