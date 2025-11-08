eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of eXoZymes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get eXoZymes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXOZ

eXoZymes Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of $117.46 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About eXoZymes

(Get Free Report)

eXoZymes, Inc is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXoZymes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXoZymes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.