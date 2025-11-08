IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Trading 18.7% Higher – Here’s Why

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) shot up 18.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.3399 and last traded at $0.3870. 214,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 913,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3261.

Separately, Zacks Research raised IGC Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The stock has a market cap of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

