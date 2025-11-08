Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Issues Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $344.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.26 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Arhaus updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 2,308,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Arhaus by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arhaus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arhaus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

