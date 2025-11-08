Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.73, Zacks reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4%

KPRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,811. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.