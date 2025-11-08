Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $928.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.59 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.280 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 3,408,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.25 million, a P/E ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 360,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 111,801 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 84.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.94.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

