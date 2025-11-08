OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. OptimizeRx had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. OptimizeRx updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx

In other news, CEO Stephen L. Silvestro sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 188,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,175. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $194,488.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,320.35. This represents a 20.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 139.5% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

