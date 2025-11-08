PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,188,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.53. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 119.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

