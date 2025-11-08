Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dropbox updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Dropbox Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,066,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,412. Dropbox has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,035,440.96. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $384,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 551,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,800. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 318,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,159 in the last 90 days. 29.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

