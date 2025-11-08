Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.6606 and last traded at $0.6612. 325,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 259,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Kartoon Studios Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kartoon Studios in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kartoon Studios by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 192,760 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

