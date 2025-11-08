Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 9,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 30,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. This is an increase from Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

