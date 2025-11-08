Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLAC) Shares Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.5915 and last traded at $0.6021. 517,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,189% from the average session volume of 22,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6461.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Trading Down 11.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

