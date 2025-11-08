Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.96 and last traded at GBX 14.71, with a volume of 432793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.76.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.4%
The company has a market capitalization of £140.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.59.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.
