Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 31.72%.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,344. The stock has a market cap of $327.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.24. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Backblaze in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 95.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 13.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 31.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

