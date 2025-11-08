aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Issues Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 6.0%

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATYR has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 682,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $613,800.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,095,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,521.60. This trade represents a 165.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

